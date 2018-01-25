Lesko Financial: Regrets Among Investors

Bryanna: The recent stock market rally is causing regret among some investors. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial explains.

Greg: The stock market’s historic highs are leading some people to feel: “fomo, fear of missing out.” Many who have sat on the sidelines or not put more into stocks--are thinking of all the money they might have made. “Fomo” is a classic investing mistake… believing that because stocks are rising they will continue to go up. It’s merely wishful thinking.

Bryanna: What about those who predict a market crash?

Greg: The biggest debate on wall street today is: are the markets unstoppable, or a bubble ready to pop? For those not experiencing fomo, there’s a second classic investing mistake: panic. They may be looking at stocks thinking: “sell everything before the bubble bursts.” But fomoor no fomo--there’s no way to know what the market will do on any given day. Buying or selling because of euphoria or fear is “trying to time the market” and its one way to lose money.

Bryanna: What should investors do?

Greg: If “fomo” is prompting them to jump into stocks... or panic is urging them to get out, they’re likely ignoring the smartest investing rules. First, consider risk tolerance. How will you feel if the market sees a major correction? Also important: time horizon. Younger investors can hold more stocks because there’s time to recover before retirement. But those closer to retirement might need to dial down risk. The wisest way to withstand whichever way the market is heading is to be diversified, with stocks, bonds, cash and real estate. And to rebalance the mix regularly keeping emotion to a minimum.