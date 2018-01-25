Students Support Ride-Sharing Through First Six Months

It's been just over six months since ridesharing came to the Southern Tier and those who use services like Uber and Lyft are giving it high ratings.

"It's really efficient, honestly it's better than cabs, and it's really cheap," said Takeen Powell, SUNY Broome Sophomore.

According to Uber, students are using their service the most. Binghamton University, the Greater Binghamton Transportation Center, SUNY Broome, and U Club are the top four drop of destinations since their launch in late June.

Top 10 Drop of Locations

Binghamton University Greater Binghamton Transportation Center SUNY Broome U Club The Colonial Dillingers Celtic Pub & Eatery Walmart University Plaza Apartments Oakdale Mall Rathskeller Pub

"I think Uber is generally a really good thing for students so I think that people, a lot of the time now are going to use Uber," said Emma Blystone, Binghamton University Senior.

"I'd say about 80% of the calls are the students," said Donald Rothang, Uber Driver.

Many people say hospitality, efficiency, and amenities factor into their decision to take advantage of ride-sharing.

"Quality, the Uber drivers are very nice, they're very talkative, I'm a chatty person, and it works well," said Kristen Seward, Binghamton University Freshman.

"Everything has been great, they offer chargers...not to seem weird but they offer candy, waters, they do anything they can to really help out," said Victoria Celli, SUNY Broome Senior.

Both riders and drivers are practicing good roadside manners because according to Uber both nearly have a perfect rating on average.

The service has also been good for places like The Colonial, which ranks as the fifth most requested drop off destination but the number one business.

"It's been great! I've definitely had a lot of people tell me that they've Ubered down here or Ubered back," said Marc Yezzi, The Colonial Manager. "You know, for people to be able to come out and enjoy coming Downtown to the bars without having to worry about driving."

Yezzi says he has called an Uber for at least a dozen customers who have had too much to drink and need a safe way to get home.

"Knowing that a lot of people are using this and being able to come down and just enjoy themselves and have a safe ride home is a huge thing for us to know that we can let our patrons have a good time and also make sure that they're getting home safely," said Yezzi.

Uber has also been highly efficient, picking people up within 10 minutes of their request 92% of the time. Amazingly the company says the longest ride so far was 282 miles from Vestal to Storrs, Connecticut.

If the first six months are any indication, ride-sharing appears to be successful and here to stay.