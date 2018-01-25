Ukrainian Soldier Gets New Prosthetics at Town of Union Hanger Clinic

Thursday marked a milestone for 24-year-old Sergiy Bilan, a Ukrainian soldier who lost an arm and leg while fighting for his country. Today he had his final prosthetic fitting at the Hanger Clinic in the Town of Union before he returns home.

"This is great, this is awesome, I'm excited about this," said Bilan through a translator.

Bilan comes from a very rural part of Ukraine where his access to advanced technology like modern prosthetics aren't available. Last year, a local physical therapist who is of Ukrainian decent saw Bilan's story on Facebook and connected him to the clinic as well as the Together for Ukraine Foundation which provides humanitarian aid to war-affected communities in Ukraine.

His journey to get to the United States began around six months ago. Bilan finally made it to the Southern Tier in October 2017 and since then has been getting his new arm cast, fitted, and adjusted.

"We're actually taking an impression of his arm, fitting the prosthesis, training him to use the arm so when he goes back home it'll assist him with daily chores, activities of daily living," said Ryan Stark, Hanger Clinic Manger. A project like this typically costs between $10-15,000 and Hanger Clinic covered around 90% of it.

Bilan can now move his right arm up and down, grab light objects, shake hands, and carry items - ultimately improving the quality of his life.

"There are so many good people here, there's nothing but good people in the United States," said Bilan. "My friends are joking back at home saying 'it's almost as though you won the lottery.'"

Once Bilan returns to the Ukraine next week, he plans to go to University and study to become a computer programer.