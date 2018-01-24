2018 celebrates newest MLB Hall of Fame Inductees

It's the call every baseball player dreams about, an induction into Cooperstown's Baseball Hall of Fame. Wednesday, four former major leaguers got that call and joined a club more exclusive than the "Illuminati."

For baseball greats; Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman, they’re invited to hit the road to Upstate New York and join the names of Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Hank Aaron.

Atlanta Braves legend, Jones led the way 97.2% of the votes collected, earlier today, as a first year ballot pick.

600 home run clubber Jim Thome is another first-year man, collecting 89.8%.

Guerrero, a second year selection, will forever be known as one of the most dangerous sluggers to ever grace the batter's box for the Expos and Angels. He joined the Hall with 92.9% approval votes.

And finally, Trevor Hoffman, one of MLB’s top all-time closing pitchers, who made a name playing with the San Diego Padres, collected 79.9%. In order to be elected for enshrinement a total of 75% votes is needed from the Associated Press (AP). Hoffman missed the mark by five votes in 2017, but now the wait is over.

Also, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell were already elected by one of the Hall’s Era Committees, bringing the total to six new inductees for 2018.

Ceremonies will take place in Cooperstown from July 27-30.

And if you didn't know...

It's worth noting that ex-Seattle Mariners DH, Edgar Martinez, just missed the mark this year, after only collecting an approval of 70.4%.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens did see an increase in votes from the previous year. Bonds got 56.4% and Clemens got 57.3%, averaging an increase of about 3%.

Curt Schilling saw a noticeable rise in his totals, going from 45% in 2017 to 51.2% in 2018.

Mike Mussina may be closer to Cooperstown as well. He increased from 51.8% to 63.5%.