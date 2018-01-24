Lady Bearcats get back to winning at home

Senior center Alyssa James scored 22 points and sophomore guard Kai Moon finished with 20 points, powering Binghamton (13-7, 4-3 AE) to an 81-51 win over UMBC (2-18, 1-6 AE) in an America East women's basketball game on Wednesday evening at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The victory was the second straight for the Bearcats.



James, who was honored during a pregame ceremony for recently setting the Binghamton and America East career records for blocks, added 11 rebounds, three assists, a block and steal. In the process, she recorded her 17th career double-double and reached the 20-point mark for the eighth time in her career.



Moon, meanwhile, also had a career-high seven steals to go along with five assists and six rebounds. She reached the 20-point mark for the second time in her career.



Up 44-37 with 6:14 left in the third period, Binghamton went on a 15-3 run to take a 59-40 lead at the end of the period. The Bearcats got scoring from five different players during that stretch.



In the fourth period, the Bearcat defense held UMBC without a field goal for the first 6:10 and took a commanding 77-41 lead.



Senior guard Imani Watkins added 19 points for the Bearcats. Junior forward Rebecca Carmody had eight rebounds to go along with five points and three assists.



Laura Castaldo led UMBC with 13 points while Janee'a Summers chipped in 10 points.



Binghamton shot 48.3 percent from the field (28-58), dished out 17 assists and recorded 11 steals.



James moves into 17th place all time in Binghamton history with 972 career points. Against UMBC, she surpassed Alicia Koppenhoefer, who scored 954 points from 1994-98.



In addition, James now has 634 career rebounds at Binghamton, moving her into ninth place all time in program history. She surpassed Jan Gaeta (630 from 1992-94) and Reagan Stevens (632 from 1993-97) in the game against the Retrievers.



Up next for the Bearcats is a Saturday game at New Hampshire at 1 p.m.

