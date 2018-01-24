BU men fall to 1-6 in AEast play

Visiting Binghamton cut a 20-point second-half deficit to five but second-place UMBC (14-8, 5-2 America East) hung on in the closing minutes to deal the Bearcats (10-12, 1-6 AE) a 69-57 setback Wednesday night at RAC Arena.



Junior guard Everson Davis and sophomore guard Fard Muhammad tallied 11 points apiece in the second half and BU used a 23-8 run to climb back into the game. Down 40-20 with 18:42 remaining, the Bearcats rode the scoring of the duo to pull within five, 48-43, with 10:25 left. Twice more BU trimmed its margin to five but could draw no closer as UMBC steadied itself with 54 percent shooting in the period. The host Retrievers hit three three-pointers in the final 4:34 to remain unbeaten at home this season (10-0).



Senior forward Willie Rodriguez pulled down 11 rebounds and became the school's all-time rebounds leader during its 17-year Division I era (603). With his seventh board of the game - a defensive carom with 17:03 left - Rodriguez moved past Nick Billings (598, 2001-05). He is eighth overall in BU's school history. Rodriguez also padded his career-high points total, which now stands at 1,329.



Binghamton led for a bulk of the first half before a cold shooting spell put them in a hole. The Bearcats led 15-12 on a jumper from freshman forward Tyler Stewart with 9:03 left in the period. But UMBC ended the half with a 24-3 run to carry a 36-18 cushion into the break.



Davis nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Stewart wound up with 13 points and Muhammad had 11. After the rough first half, BU outscored UMBC 39-33 over the final 20 minutes.



The Bearcats return home for two straight games, beginning with a Saturday afternoon matchup with New Hampshire.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department