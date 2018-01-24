  • Home

Two Binghamton Men Arrested in City Drug Raid

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Two Binghamton men were arrested on Wednesday after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched a home at 74 Park Ave. in the city.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Floyd Crockett and 32-year-old Christopher Barrows, Crockett is being held at the City of Binghamton Police Department waiting to be arraigned, and Barrows was released on an appearance ticket in court. 

Officials seized a few items while searching the residence:

  • 11.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 20.6 grams of Heroin
  • 40 glassine envelopes of heroin packages for sale
  • some Suboxone Strips
  • $917 in suspected drug sale proceeds

Crockett is facing multiple felony criminal possession charges, while Barrows was charged with a misdemeanor. 