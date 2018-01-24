Two Binghamton Men Arrested in City Drug Raid

Two Binghamton men were arrested on Wednesday after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched a home at 74 Park Ave. in the city.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Floyd Crockett and 32-year-old Christopher Barrows, Crockett is being held at the City of Binghamton Police Department waiting to be arraigned, and Barrows was released on an appearance ticket in court.

Officials seized a few items while searching the residence:

11.2 grams of Crack Cocaine

20.6 grams of Heroin

40 glassine envelopes of heroin packages for sale

some Suboxone Strips

$917 in suspected drug sale proceeds

Crockett is facing multiple felony criminal possession charges, while Barrows was charged with a misdemeanor.