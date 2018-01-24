  • Home

Broome County Sheriff's Warrant of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating this week's outstanding warrant.

Officials are looking for Renee L. Blandford for violating her probation. 

If anyone has information on her location you can contact the sheriff's office at (607) 778-1196 or (607) 778-2923. All tips will remain anonymous. 