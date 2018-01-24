Dutchess The Goat Visits Chenango Bridge Students For Ag In The Classroom Program

Students at Chenango Bridge Elementary School got an interactive lesson about farm animals when a goat stopped by Wednesday afternoon as a part of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Ag in the Classroom program.

Dutchess the goat spent an hour with the fourth graders while Cornell Cooperative’s educators taught the students goat facts, let them listen to her heartbeat, and even let them try goat cheese.

The lesson was all part of a bigger goal to get kids interested in a career in agriculture.

“One out of every twelve jobs in the United States is agricultural based. One thing that everybody has in common is everybody has to eat. We’re really trying to teach these kids what the future looks like for agriculture by exposing them at this young age about the opportunities.” - Brian Aukemi, Extension Educator

Cornell Cooperative has visited ten school districts since the program launched last year.

Chenango Bridge Principal, Marybeth Hammond, expects to do many more agriculture lessons at her school with Cornell Cooperative.

“They may not even know it right now but this is a great way for them to get that experience and say this is interesting, I think maybe I want to explore this more.”