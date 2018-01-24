Southern Tier REDC Plans For 2018 In First Meeting This Year

The Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council met Wednesday afternoon for the first time in 2018.

The group discussed various projects that are in the process of being funded, and came up with ideas on how to improve next year after not winning one of the top performer awards announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo back in December.

In their eighth meeting overall, the group outlined ways to make the are more attractive to people considering a move to the Southern Tier, and also ways to make sure current residents stay.

Binghamton University President and STREDC Co-Chair, Harvey Stenger, said the unemployment rate is low in the area because many people are leaving.

“We have to be looking at tourism and how we brand the area and how we make sure people understand the cultural aspects of the area are as strong as they are. It’s a lot to be addressed by this group but we’ll do the best we can to see if we can make another step forward next year for the Southern Tier.”

Stenger added that the group is making sure the projects are aligned with their four main themes - advance manufacturing, agriculture, branding, and I-District concepts. He added that they are making sure projects are not just located in Southern Tier cities.

“This year we want to make sure we find some excellent projects, and also make sure that they’re aligned with our themes, and that they’re clustered well and spread across the geography of the Southern Tier too. It’s a pretty wide geography from Delaware all the way to Chemung.”

The meeting also included an update from the Imperium 3 CEO, Shailesh Upreti, who outlined his business plan for the lithium battery company that plans to manufacture its products on the former IBM campus in Endicott.