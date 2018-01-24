Frozen Yogurt Sales to Benefit Truth Pharm on Friday

From 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26, sweetFrog in Binghamton is donating half of its proceeds to Truth Pharm in an effort to fight the opioid epidemic in the Southern Tier.

"The owners here support people in recovery and they like to give people second chances," said Jennifer Garnar, Binghamton sweetFrog Manager.

Narcan at a frozen yogurt shop? How sweetFrog in #Binghamton is raising money for @TruthPharm. Tonight on @wicztv. pic.twitter.com/S50mF5OKDU — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) January 24, 2018

The non-profit organization says they rely heavily on donations especially from local businesses to support their cause.

"It's a really big deal to us, especially when somebody gives us financial resources because that is a very heavy responsibility," said Alexis Pleus, Truth Pharm Founder.

Naloxone is not the first thing to come to mind when you think about a family-friendly frozen yogurt shop but Truth Pharm says it's intentional.

"The fewer kids who get addicted, the more lives we'll save down the road," said Pleus.

In addition to raising money, Truth Pharm will also be tabling to educate customers about the work that they do as well as provide Naloxone training sessions. Both Truth Pharm and sweetFrog say you shouldn't be feel nervous or uncomfortable about attending the event because the Naloxone will be behind closed doors.

"Kids who's parents don't want them to hear it will not be exposed to it, so we'll be giving the Narcan training behind a private wall so if someone doesn't want to be exposed to that information they won't be," said Pleus.

The event also has another personal connection, the store's manager, Jennifer Garnar has been clean from using drugs for over six years now. Even though Truth Pharm didn't exist while she was in recovery, she hopes this event will help others that she knows to stop using drugs.

"I have a lot of friends who are still struggling with addiction so this kind of organization that's trying to help people find a safe place to be, a safe place to go, a safe person to talk to is really important," said Garnar.

Both organizations hope this is the beginning of a long-term partnership to help those in the community who are struggling with addiction.