Binghamton man arrested for a felony after driving with 16 suspensions on his license in Maine

Flood WARNING in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Delaware, NY
Tioga, NY
Binghamton man arrested for a felony after driving with 16 suspensions on his license in MainePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Videos
-
Two Port Crane Residents Face Multiple Drug Charges
-
It's Homemade: Generations of Family keep Trinity Valley Dairy Farm Alive
-
Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital Outgrows Space, Prepares For Move
-
Tractor-Trailer Truck Overturns On I-81 North
-
Security Mutual Announces Partnership With Renaissance Life & Health
-
Cause of Fatal Fire In Chenango County Determined
-
Weather January 23, 2018
-
STAC Wrestling Championships wrap up in Chenango Valley
-
Binghamton Patriots hockey fall to CV Warriors
-
Owego's sophomore guard a wanted commodity
-