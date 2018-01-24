Binghamton man arrested for a felony after driving with 16 suspensions on his license in Maine

New York State Police at Endwell early Thursday morning arrested Joseph S. Fassett, age 46, from Binghamton for felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree, and several other traffic violations.



Troopers observed Fassett speeding, and failing to dim his headlights, as he was driving on State Route 26 in the town of Maine.

After being stopped a computer check showed that he was suspended 16 times in New York on 10 different dates.

Fassett was arraigned at the Broome County Central Processing and was remanded to the Broome County Jail with no bail set. His next court date in the town of Maine is on February 28, 2018.