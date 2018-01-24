Man Arrested For Attempted Robbery At JC Walmart

A store employee was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from the suspect.

The male suspect was identified as Davon S. Dozier-Gannaway, age 20 of Binghamton

Dozier-Gannaway has been previously banned from Wal-Mart and had entered the store unlawfully.

It is alleged that Dozier-Gannaway was shoplifting merchandise from the store and after he was confronted by store employees, Dozier-Gannaway brandished a pair of scissors and threatened one employee, and then punched another employee in the face causing physical injury. Dozier-Gannaway fled the scene on foot and was located shortly thereafter on Lake Avenue in the City of Binghamton by a Binghamton Police officer. He was compliant with officers and taken into custody without any incident.



Dozier-Gannaway was charged with the following:

? Robbery in the first degree, a class B felony

? Robbery in the second degree, a class C felony

? Burglary in the second degree, a class C felony



Dozier-Gannaway is being held pending arraignment.

A small area near the entrance to the store was cordoned off for a short period of time during the initial police response.

The Johnson City Police was assisted by the Binghamton Police Department.