It's Homemade: Generations of Family keep Trinity Valley Dairy Farm Alive

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of choices at the grocery store-- Trinity Valley Dairy Farm in Cortland, are the makers of a whole line of low pasteurized, grass-fed dairy products that hit the shelves four years ago.

In that time, the fifth-generation family farm has seen their products expand into grocery stores such as Tops and Wegmans and as close as Binghamton to as far away, as New York City.

On Wednesday morning Branden Brown packed the Trinity Valley milk truck heading for Ithaca. You know it’s fresh... when the milk goes directly from bottling right onto the truck. 110 cows, the sole source for Trinity Valley’s line of grass-fed, low pasteurized milk, and cheese products that have made their way into small stores and on the shelves of grocery giants like Wegmans.

Brown said he is still amazed they were able to get their product into Wegmans.

“At the time, I had no inclination of getting into Wegmans because I knew how hard it was to get in," said Brown. From heavy cream to half and half, buttermilk, two percent, skim whole chocolate, buttermilk, and even cheese curds.

At the end of the month, the farm’s artisan cheese curds will be in 30 Wegmans and in every store by the end of the year.

Brown said 2018 is looking to be another big year paving the way for a fifth-generation, including four-year-old Landon, his little sister and a third on the way.

For more information on the farm and where you can purchase their products visit their website.