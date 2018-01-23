Two Port Crane Residents Face Multiple Drug Charges

A search warrant at Rogers Rd. in Port Crane led to the arrest of two residents.

The Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force found 2.2lbs of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and paraphernalia at the residence. Officials then arrested 31-year old, Brett Poyer, and 30-year-old, Jodi Bickos.

Poyer and Bickos are facing multiple charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminally using Drug Paraphernalia.

Both are waiting to be arraigned at the Broome County Sheriff's Office.