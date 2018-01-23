Security Mutual Announces Partnership With Renaissance Life & Health

Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York and Renaissance Life and Health Insurance of New York announced a joint agreement on Tuesday that would allow the companies to sell each other’s products.

The insurance providers plan to transition Security Mutual’s group life, disability, and accident insurance division to Renaissance.

As a result, Renaissance is moving its corporate office to 2 Court Street and is bringing along 34 employees from Security Mutual’s group division.

Chairman and CEO of Renaissance, Robert Mulligan, is a Binghamton University graduate and is thrilled to be back in the Southern Tier.

"I’m excited to be part of the renaissance of Downtown Binghamton, and looking forward to being a good corporate citizen in just the same way that Security Mutual has done the same."

Mulligan said the agreement was an easy decision, and one that is a win-win for all. Renaissance will be able to access Security Mutual’s individual life and worksite products, while in turn Security Mutual will be able to provide their customers with group life, disability, accident, dental, and vision products.

"It was really kind of a natural decision. They were looking for a dental and vision partner, we were looking for a life and disability partner. It was a good fit, and we set our plan in motion from there."

The company hopes to be moved into the new office by April 1, 2018.