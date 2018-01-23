Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital Outgrows Space, Prepares For Move

Having more customers, or, in this case, patients, than a space can handle is not a bad problem for a business to have. That's exactly what has happened at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital in Johnson City. The business will be moving to a new location in Endicott to accommodate the growth.

It's been nearly 10 years since Alison Beaulieu, or Dr. B, opened up her practice on Harry L Drive. The staff of four quickly multiplied to 14 and now, Dr. B and her staff can safely say that they've outgrown the space.

The new building is just four miles away at 2001 E Main Street in Endicott and is almost five times the size of the current location.

"We'll have six exam rooms, so that will expand our services right there," says Beaulieu.

There will be dedicated spaces for dental care, ultra sounds, and laser therapy, which are currently all done on one table.

"So that I can see more patients," says Beaulieu, "Not faster, but just more patients in a day because we have more rooms to take care of them in."

Dr. Beaulieu with Bumper the kitten, a rescue who will be up for adoption.

The new location won't just house the medical practice. There will also be grooming, a retail section, and a pet hotel.

"It brings it all into a one stop shop," says Beaulieu.

The hope is to offer 24 hour care in the near future and maybe bring in some board certified veterinarians to do more intensive surgeries so that clients don't have to travel to Cornell.