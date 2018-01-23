Cause of Fatal Fire In Chenango County Determined

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation of the fatal fire that occurred on January 22, 2018 at 553 German Hollow Road in the Town of Plymouth.

Sheriff’s Office investigators along with investigators from the Chenango County Bureau of Fire have determined the fire started in the area of a wood stove being used to heat the residence.

It was also determined from autopsies that Debbie Pfeiffer age 33, Amber Morrow age 10, and Benjamin Pfeiffer age 1 died from smoke inhalation.