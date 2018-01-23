  • Home

Tractor-Trailer Truck Overturns On I-81 North

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

A tractor-trailer truck filled with garbage overturned on I-81 North at the State Route 17 West split Tuesday morning.

New York State Police were on scene investigating while crews cleaned up the mess.

The left lane of I-81 North was closed for several hours.

No injuries were reported and no word yet on what caused the crash.