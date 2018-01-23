Seven Foot Snowman Brings Smiles

On Lower Stella Ireland Road, a smiling snowman can be seen atop a hill, waving to those passing by. According to the snowman's builders, instead of staying warm and dry inside their home, they wanted to go outside and make smiles for the world.... as well as their daughter.

"In Broome County, the snow is good packing and I thought I'd build a snowman for my 2 and a half year old daughter who's going to be home at 3:30 p.m.," said John Daszewski.

"That it puts a smile on their face and it puts the impression on their hearts like it did ours," said Chrystal Come.



Although the snowman may not make it through warmer temperatures, this family hopes that his memory will live on.