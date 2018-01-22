Sabers roll past Patriots to remain unbeaten

The Class B #2 Ranked Susquehanna Valley Sabers beat the #14 Class AA Ranked Binghamton Patriots 73-49 on Monday Night. Hillary Morgan and Alexis Drake led the Sabers with 12 points each, Binghamton's Annie Ramil scored a game-high 20 points.

The two teams started off evenly matched on the scoreboard for the first minute or two before the Sabers up-tempo offense and shut down defense opened up a 10 point lead which stretched to a 29-8 lead after one. 29-8 became 46-12 at the half and 65-30 after three.

The Sabers are now 12-0 (7-0) and the Patriots are 10-2 (6-2).

Binghamton Junior Lexi Gruss was not dressed tonight and is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL on Thursday against Owego.