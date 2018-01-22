State Police Find Missing Man Dead, in Water near Delaware County

The New York State Police found the missing 22-year-old man they've been searching for, dead on Monday near Delaware County, in a body of water.

Police said Christian Rojas-Martinez was camping with six men at 521 Old Ferris Rd. in the Town of Roxbury. They said he left the men on January 20 and didn't return.

Officials are still investigating the incident, stay with Fox 40 your source for local news for updates.