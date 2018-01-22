  • Home

Man Indicted For Sexual Assault

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

A Broome County Grand Jury on Friday handed up an indictment of Nicholas A. May age 31 is accused of
Predatory Sexual Assault against a child – a Class A-II Felony.

According to the indictment, between the summer of 2015, and October of 2017, May engaged in sexual conduct with a
victim less than eleven years old.


May was arrested in October by New York State Police.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.