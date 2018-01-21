Bearcats fall to skidding UMass-Lowell, 79-71

Visiting UMass Lowell (7-12, 1-5 America East) put five players in double figures and shot 55 percent to defeat Binghamton men's basketball (10-11, 1-5 AE) 79-71 Sunday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.



The River Hawks shook off an early 10-point deficit, led by five at half and then put 46 points on the board in the second half to drop BU under .500 for the first time since November.



Junior guard J.C. Show tallied a game-high 26 points (6-of-12 3-pt. FG) and junior center Thomas Bruce set a school record (Div. I era) with 19 rebounds and recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points. Junior guard Everson Davis added 15 points and four assists.



Show scored BU's first 13 points as the Bearcats quickly built a 13-3 lead 6:09 into the game. He hit three three-pointers and added a pair of free throws. But UMass Lowell rattled off seven straight points to tie the game and then used a 10-4 run to head into intermission with a 33-28 lead.



The River Hawks then scored the first six points of the second half to reach a double-digit margin. The visitors twice extended their lead to 13 points and led by at least five the rest of the way, thanks to 52 percent shooting in the second half. A Show three-pointer with 1:25 left brought BU to within six, 73-67, but UML responded with a three of its own and then made three free throws in the final 0:42 to seal the win.



Still recovering from an illness, Bruce logged a career-high 39 minutes and scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Show scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half.



Binghamton travels to Baltimore on Wednesday to face UMBC.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department