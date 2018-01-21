People Wait for Hours to See WWE Live Event in Binghamton

The doors to the arena officially opened up at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for the WWE Live event but many people waited outside in the cold just to be the first inside for the show.

"I always make sure that I come to the events here at least an hour and a half before the event starts because I want to make sure that I get my seat and then I can get to the concession booth to get my shirts and hats," said David Pender, Wrestling Fan.

Pender was at the area by 2:00 p.m. this afternoon but 12-year-old Damian Modica was there even earlier. He was able to meet his favorite wrestler at 10:00 in the morning.

"I was really glad to meet Paige because that was the first time ever that I've met her and I was so excited and I got a hug from her so I was really surprised," said Modica.

Over the last few years, professional wrestling has found a home here in the Southern Tier and Pender hopes the next step is expansion.

"I would like to have them sit down with the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and possibly get a pay-per-view here in the area," said Pender.

Sunday's event featured some of wrestling's biggest names and defending champions.