Local Boy Who Battled Brain Tumor Given New Room To Heal

18-month-old Enzo Gentile is like most boys his age. He loves cars, trucks, and anything with wheels. After having a brain tumor surgically removed and undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy, Enzo is being treated to a brand new car and truck themed room to help him recover.

A Room To Heal Inc. non-for-profit organization that creates and renovates rooms for local children affected by serious medical conditions. The volunteer team constructed a car themed bedroom for Enzo and his three year old brother, Dominic.

Lisa Johnson, who designed Enzo’s room, said she’s inspired by the children she works with.

“We get to meet these amazing families and the kids are just these little superheroes and they’re so strong and resilient and going through things that as adults, we probably couldn’t do.”

Enzo spent Sunday afternoon recovering in his brand new room adorned with a car play rug, road themed dresser, and a bookshelf full of books about transportation. Enzo’s mother, Shiloh Gentile said that her son’s health has been improving.

“He’s mimicking sounds, he has so much more balance than he was having. He can run without tripping and falling like he was, um. Since being out of treatment, he’s gained 11 pounds now.”

Gentile also said that she’s looking forward to the fresh start her sons will enjoy with their new room.

“It’s really nice that they have a place to be brothers together and they love each other to death. So it’s just great for their relationship to finally be able to stay together and not constantly take one away from the other.”

Founded in 2005, A Room To Heal has completed over 90 projects in the Southern Tier.. If you’d like to help children like Enzo, please visit A Room to Heal's website.