Red Cross Helping Seven People Displaced by Thorp Street Fire

The American Red Cross is assisting seven people who have been displaced by a fire at 18 Thorp St. in Binghamton on Sunday afternoon. Binghamton Deputy Fire Chief Steve Faughnan says NYSEG has turned off all the gas and electric to the building which is why the Red Cross is getting involved.

Authorities say they received an alarm call at 12:56 p.m. for a fire at the housing complex. Officials say it began in the rear stairwell of the building and spread throughout the second floor and they were able to put it out around 1:45 p.m.

"There was smoke pushing out of every window on the second floor," said Faughnan. He adds that at least one bedroom was "burnt pretty badly."

Officials say no one was injured in the fire and all of the pets got out as well.

Red Cross assistance typically includes funding for temporary housing, food and clothing as needed, and specially-trained Disaster Mental Health volunteers are available to help those affected deal with the emotional aspect of their disaster.

The Binghamton Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Binghamton Police Department as well as Superior Ambulance Services.

Faughnan says the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.