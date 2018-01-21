State Police Searching for Missing Man From Roxbury

The New York State Police is currently looking for a 22-year-old man who is missing from a location on Old Ferris Farm Road in the town of Roxbury in Delaware County.

Christian Rojas Martinez is described as a Hispanic male around 5-feet 7-inches tall with a medium build. He also has brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a green parka, blue jeans, and black boots.

Authorities say he was last seen on January 20, 2018, around 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYSP at 561-7400.