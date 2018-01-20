STAC Wrestling Championships wrap up in Chenango Valley

Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) wrestling wrapped up in Chenango Valley High School, Saturday, crowning 15 champions in their selected weight classes, competing in front of a ruckus crowd.

Here are the championship results:

99 pounds - Dante Geislinger (Nor) pinned Dante Rigal (JC), 5:10

106 - Blake Brooks (Elmira) dec. Latimer Audinwood (HH), 4-2 OT

113 - Drew Witham (Corning) pinned Nick Glanville (Nor), 5:32

120 - Devin Woodworth (HH) dec. Logan Gumble (CF), 14-1

126 - Mikey Squires (Nor) dec. Chase Daudelin (Nor), 4-0

132 - Matt Reese (Elmira) dec. Jacob Scibek (HH), 3-1 OT

138 - Ben Howe (Elmira) pinned Jarrett O'Connell (HH), 2:30

145 - Matt Kline (Corning) pinned Corey Swartz (Windsor), 1:10

152 - Paddy Lupole (SV) dec. Jesse Johnson (HH), 7-4

160 - Garret Andriene (Elmira) dec. Cam Bundy (Owego), 2-1 OT

170 - Ty Rifanburg (Nor) dec. Chris Eames (HH), 6-5

182 - Brennan Slater (Nor) pinned Mitchell Knapp (SV), 4:26

195 - Richie Knapp (SV) dec. Eli Socash (Vestal), 7-4

220 - Tyler Rice (Nor) dec. Lucas Scott (CF), 1-0

285 - Connor Cleary (SV) dec. Shakeem Roberts (JC), 3-1 OT

Winner of the Outstanding Wrestler Award: Drew Witham (Corning)

Congratulations to all of today's wrestlers, especially to all that were able to compete.