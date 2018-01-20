Devils fall to Toronto 3-0

The Binghamton Devils were unable to score in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Toronto Marlies in front of the fourth sellout crowd of the year of 4,897 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

The Marlies took advantage of an early mistake to take a 1-0 lead. Brian Strait’s pass was intercepted at the blue line and Andreas Johnsson took the puck in all alone and beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood through the legs for the unassisted tally 1:08 into the game.

Jean Dupuy put Toronto up by a pair of goals 5:49 into the game. Dupuy took the puck down the right side of the ice on an odd-man rush and wristed the puck by the glove of Blackwood for his first of the year and a 2-0 lead with the lone assist to Calle Rosen.

Nathan Bastian sat in the penalty box for the Devils as the Marlies took a 3-0 lead late in the first. Jeremy Bracco picked the puck up on the side of the net and lifted it just under the cross bar over the right leg pad of Blackwood for the three-goal advantage. The goal was Bracco’s fourth of the year from Johnsson and Kerby Rychel. The Marlies led 3-0 after one period and held the shot advantage, 10-8.

There was no scoring in the second or the third period and the Marlies took the three-goal win. Pickard stopped all 23 shots he faced for the win while Blackwood denied 22 of 25 in the loss.

The Binghamton Devils return home Friday night against the rival Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils