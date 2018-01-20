Hundreds March for Women's Equality in Binghamton

Hundreds of people gathered at the MLK Promenade and marched through Downtown Binghamton in support of equality and women's rights on Saturday. The display was just one of the many similar taking place all across the United States one year after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

"I'm here in support of human rights, I'm here in support of women's rights to own and govern their lives as American citizens...I stand for justice and I stand for community," said Paulette Hall, March Participant.

Others say they found power and support being surrounded by other women who were motivated to create change.

"I hope that women in particular see enough support out there to validate their own experiences and opinions and speak their own truth and take more power and control over their lives in the world that we live in," said Chauna D'Angelo, Muckles' Ink Owner.

"It's important that we as women as a community, as a global community continue to fight for the rights of people that are still largely marginalized," said Simone Hernandez, Binghamton University sophomore.

All women alike came together, which one Binghamton University student found energizing.

"I think there's a lot of messages happening here and just the fact that there's a platform to say them and that we have such a politically active group on this campus is a really amazing thing to see," said Zoe Shannon, Binghamton University sophomore.

There were even some men in the crowd who stood behind the women in support of their cause.

"Regardless of gender you deserve equal rights or equal pay or just to be treated fairly and as a human being with dignity," said Ed Comp, JCSD Substitute Teacher.

It's believed that hundreds of thousands of women marched in similar displays all across the United States on Saturday for the 2nd Women's March.