Spaghetti Dinner Raises Money for Local Boy With Bone Marrow Disorder

A spaghetti dinner on Saturday raised money for an eight-year-old boy battling a rare bone marrow disorder. Friends and family of Tiernan Kriner, an eight-year-old student at Maine-Endwell, hosted the dinner to help cover his medical and travel costs.

The event was held at American Legion Post 80 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition to the dinner, guests bought raffle tickets, and listened to music.

Kriner, who has been diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia, has been in New York City since December 9th, undergoing treatment and receiving a bone marrow transplant from his older brother. He is currently recovering in a Ronald McDonald house.

Kriner's uncle, Ben Winn, said his nephew's health has been improving.

"His health is good, his energy level is great from what we've seen. So treatment seems to be working the way they've hoped."

Vanetta Luke, a family friend of the Kriner's, said she was grateful for the support the community has given.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to be able to help the Kriner's, especially going through all of this. We're really excited to get the support from the community and everyone else and we can't wait to see everyone come out."

The goal of the event was to raise $4,000 for the family. If you wish to donate, please visit Tiernan's GoFundMe page.