Second Weekend of the Binghamton Pond Festival Kicks Off

Hockey players ages 8 to 16 came out for the second weekend of Binghamton's Pond Festival. Chenango Valley State Park drew plenty of spectators to watch games in the warm winter sun.

Although the weather put a damper on last week's games, it allowed for a warm start to this weekend's games. The festival was enjoyed by those on and off the ice.

Sue Musshafen said she enjoyed watching her granddaughter play on the ice with her teammates.

"They've been really cruising around and getting right on it and looks like they're having fun and that's what it's all about. We are lucky to live in upstate New York where it's nice and cold and we get to have something a little bit different rather than hanging inside in the winter."

Today's games brought special attention to pediatric epilepsy and cancer. The festival will continue tomorrow and next week. For more information, please visit their website.