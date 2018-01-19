Fox 40 Friday Night Frenzy

  • Home

Scores and Highlights from Friday's busy high school boys basketball schedule:

Seton 76 - Windsor 23
Owego 58 - Binghamton 44
Susquehanna Valley 65 - Chenango Forks 44
Elmira 70 - Union-Endicott 43
Ithaca 73 - Vestal 56
Corning 74 - Johnson City 69
Maine-Endwell 72 - Horseheads 63
Waverly 71 - Edison 55
Elmira Notre Dame 65 - Watkins Glen 63
Unadilla Valley 70 - Sidney 56
Newfield 85 - Newark Valley 42
Candor 62 - Spencer-Van Etten 60 (OT)
Lansing 57 - Marathon 52
Union Springs 52 - Moravia 46
Tioga 69 - Odessa-Montour 44
Groton 58 - Southern Cayuga 56
 