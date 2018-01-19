Mets invite several Rumble Ponies, Tebow to Big League Camp

While it may not feel like it here in the Southern Tier, Spring is right around the corner, at least as far as baseball is concerned. While the off-season hot stove has been relatively quiet across the majors, the Mets, however, are inviting 14 players to Major League Camp.

The Mets, on Friday, extended big league camp invitations to Peter Alonso, P.J. Conlon, Kevin Kaczmarski, Patrick Mazeika, Drew Smith, Corey Taylor, Tim Tebow, David Thompson, Adonis Uceta, Zach Borenstein, Phil Evans, Jose Lobaton, and Matt Purke. Alonso, Conlon, Kaczmasrki, Mazeika, Taylor, and Thompson all played for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 2017. Evans played for the B-Mets in 2016, winning the Eastern League Batting Title.

Conlon led the Rumble Ponies pitching staff with 136.0 Innings Pitched, going 8-9 with a 3.38 ERA in 28 games and 22 starts including three complete game shutouts. He struck out 108 while issuing 38 walks and giving up 14 home runs. Taylor pitched 42 games out of the bullpen posting a 5-5 record with a 3.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62.1 innings.

Thompson played in 133 games for the Ponies and hit .263/.325/.429 and added 16 homers, 29 doubles, and 68 RBI. In 128 games, Kaczmarski hit .274/.370/.369 with 5 HR, 18 2B, 5 3B, and 52 RBI.

Alonso played in only eleven games in Binghamton last year, spending most of the summer in Single-A St. Lucie. In his short time in Binghamton he hit .311/.340/.578 with 2 HR and 5 RBI. Similarly, Mazeika's time in Binghamton was short, playing just six games but slashing .333/391/.571 with 5 doubles and 12 RBI.

The former Heisman winner and NFL Quarterback Tim Tebow returns to baseball for his second season on his quest to play in the major leagues. His first season of pro ball was split between Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie. Between the two levels he played 126 games (64 in Columbia, 62 in St. Lucie) and hit .226/.309/.347 with 97 hits including eight home runs, 24 doubles, and 52 RBI. He added two stolen bases and was caught twice.

Pitchers and Catchers report on February 12th.