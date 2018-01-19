Memories Made at Binghamton Pond Fest

Ice, friends, family and hockey (the way it's meant to be played), what more could kids ask for? -- Friday, Binghamton Pond Fest kicked off "Try Hockey for Free Day" at Chenango Valley State Park.

In an effort to increase opportunities for kids to try hockey, Pond Fest coordinators invited every attending youth to access a full layout of equipment and 'play their hearts out' on the ice.

"Just to give these kids a chance to try [hockey]...they kind of fall in love with the sport," said Tytus Haller, Binghamton Pond Fest founder.

Although all equipment and material needed for the sport was given, there was one thing children needed before they took to the ice...a smile.

"You just go out there, you look at the facial expressions, everyone is having a good time...everyone is enjoying it," said Keith Leahey, Executive Director Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier (MHAST).

Throughout the past weekend, bad weather and equipment failure plagued the Festival's scheduled events. But Bing Pond Fest founder, Tytus Haller, said just seeing how much joy the kids had for 'Free Hockey Day' has already made the three weekend festival a tremendous success.

"I was nervous coming into today. It's no secret that we have had some hiccups along the way, but with the support from my community and friends that have elected to volunteer their time and effort to making this Fest possible for the kids...it's unbelievable," said Tytus Haller.

For many children suiting up and grabbing a hockey stick, this festival is the first time many of them have played hockey, let alone outdoor hockey. It's a first time many said they will never forget.

"Its a really fun sport and it's really active," said Camden Wale, age 6.

"I'm just trying [hockey] for the first time, today. I wish I could do it more," said Lucia Foti, age 9.

Watching their kids from the sidelines, as well as from the ice, many parents see much of themselves when they were young. Memories that one parent said he will cherish forever, along with his love for hockey. A love that never dies.

"I've never played it on the ice, I've played roller hockey, and I've been waiting for my son's (Ali King) chance," said Paul King.

Binghamton Pond Fest continues this weekend, January 20-21, with local girls' hockey association Binghamton Blizzards and other youth hockey teams in tournament action.

For more information on you can make your own memories at Binghamton Pond Fest, as well as scheduled events, click here for your Binghamton Pond Fest updates.