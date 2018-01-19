Tioga Emergency Services Monitoring Susquehanna River Ice Jam

The Tioga County Office of Emergency Services is currently monitoring an ice jam that has formed in the Susquehanna River from the area of Hiawatha Island and extending east into Broome County.

Tioga officials are joined by the National Weather Service, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Office of Emergency Management, and the New York State Governor's Office.

There has been no additional flooding along the river since one person was forced to evacuate from their home on Kinney Road in the Town of Owego on January 14.

There is some uncertainty when the ice will break up and the effect it will have on properties along the river. Officials warn people living along the river to be prepared to evacuate in the event that flooding does happen. Red Cross shelters will be opened if necessary.

If it is about to flood, Fox 40 along with local radio stations, and social media will have alerts posted immediately