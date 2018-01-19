Tompkins Sheriff's Looking for Person of Interest in Bank Robbery Investigation

Tompkins County Sheriff's are looking for a person of interest related to a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 17 around 4:30 p.m. Police say the incident took place at the Cornell Federal Credit Union located at 99 Sheraton Drive in the Village of Lansing.

Authorities say the suspect is a white male, with long dark hair, a goatee, and is around 5-feet 10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black trench coat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the subject's identification is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 257-1345.