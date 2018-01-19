Broome Sheriff Issues Scam Alert

Broome County Sheriff David E. Harder would like to remind the public to be cognizant and aware of telephone scams and offers of rewards.

Thursday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to call for service involving a woman in her 80’s who was scammed out of $16,000.00 cash after she received a call from a male who told her he was from Publisher’s Clearing House and she had won 2.5 million dollars and a Mercedes Benz car.

Over the course of several days the victim was directed send various amounts of money to various locations to cover legal fees and insurances. When the victim ran out of money to send the telephone number used by the scammer was disconnected and the victim found she’d been duped with no award nor new Mercedes Benz.

Harder would like to pass along the following information to educate the public regarding awards, offers and letters declaring winnings:

-Legitimate sweepstakes and awards never contact winners via bulk mail, telephone or email. Legitimate award letters will arrive via certified mail or in person.

-If you are contacted, via telephone or otherwise, and asked to send funds or money somewhere, no matter how convincing it sounds, it’s a scam.

-Legitimate companies will never request your bank account number, your driver’s license number or your social security number.

-If you receive a check in the mail and are asked to deposit it and send funds to another location, the check is fraudulent.

-If you want to contact a company to ensure it is a legitimate, do not use the phone numbers or contact information on the letter you received; it is most usually false contact information.

-If you are contacted and asked to send money to help a relative who is unable to contact you, check it out with other relatives before sending the money.

If you feel you have been scammed or feel uneasy about an offer, an award or a deal that seems too good to be true, please contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at (607)778-1911 and we will investigate it for you.