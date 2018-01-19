Senator Akshar Tours ACHIEVE Facility in Binghamton

State Senator Fred Akshar (R-52) spent his afternoon taking a tour of the ACHIEVE facility in Binghamton and learning about the programs and services it has to offer.

"We have a moral and fundamental obligation to ensure that we are providing the most basic of human services to people," said Akshar.

ACHIEVE helps more than 2,200 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn, grow, and work across Broome, Tioga, and Chenango counties.

Akshar says he is concerned that Governor Andrew Cuomo's next state budget will not include adequate funding for Direct Supervision Programs like ACHIEVE.

"When we can spend billions of dollars on capital projects throughout the state and not fulfill that obligation, it's a deep cause of concern of mine," said Akshar.

In Cuomo's $168 billion state budget proposal for 2018-19, he included funding to support 6.5% salary increases for specific diabilities' sectors. On January 1, 2018 the first 3.25% kicked in and the second, which includes clinicians and direct support professional will begin on April 1, 2018. The proposal also set aside $80 million to fund the state's minimum wage increase.

Another issue that the Senator and many higher-ups at ACHIEVE have is the dwindling workforce and lack of funding to pay the people a livable salary. As minimum wage increases across New York State, on the way to $15 an hour over the next few years, ACHIEVE says it's having a hard time finding qualified people who want to earn that type of money for the intense services they would be providing.

"When we're losing a workforce to other disciplines because their salaries are higher, it's a huge cause for concern," said Akshar. "We shouldn't be having this conversation about where are we going to find the dollars to pay people a reasonable salary to take care of some of the most vulnerable people in society."

"When you're looking at whether or not you want to work at a fast food restaurant for $15 an hour or work at an organization like ours, where you're meeting the needs of individuals constantly throughout the day from everything including helping them with their independent living skills to their ADL's, why would you want to work for $8, $9, $10 an hour?" said Mary Jo Thorn, ACHIEVE CEO.

In total, ACHIEVE hires around 500 people across nearly 30 facilities. One parent who's 35-year-old son is part of the program says ACHIEVE has changed her life.

"For all of his challenges, he's happy, he's confident, he's social, he's happier than I thought he could ever be and we're happy for him," said Ellen Feldman, ACHIEVE Board Chair.

She says the programs and opportunities afforded to her and her son by ACHIEVE is the reason why she continues to give back to the organization in hopes that other families can also be helped.

"Having a set of services, having people that understand how to interact with him, having him feel that he has a purpose...the individuals that work with him are phenomenal," said Feldman.

ACHIEVE will be hosting a job fair at 47 Riverside Drive in Johnson City on Wednesday, January 31st from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Representatives say they have many jobs to fill for all skill and education levels. You can call 723-8361 or visit their website for more information on open positions.