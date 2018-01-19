Broome Sheriff Warns of Sweepstakes Scams

The Broome County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure people can identify legitimate sweepstakes from a scam after an elderly woman was scammed out of $16,000 in a Publishers Clearing House phone racket.

The sheriff's office said a woman in her 80's received a call that she had won $2.5 million and a Mercedes Benz. They say caller was a male who identified himself as being from Publisher's Clearing House.

Authorities say over the course of several days the victim was directed to send various sums of money to different locations for "legal fees" and "insurance."

Police say the phone number used to contact the scammer was disconnected after the victim had run out of money.

Broome County Sheriff Harder has the following tips to help determine if a contest or sweepstakes is a hoax:

- Legitimate sweepstakes and awards never contact winners via bulk mail, telephone or email.

- Legitimate award letters will arrive via certified mail or in person.

- If you are contacted, via telephone or otherwise, and asked to send funds or money somewhere, no matter how convincing it sounds, it’s a scam.

- Legitimate companies will never request your bank account number, your driver’s license number or your social security number.

- If you receive a check in the mail and are asked to deposit it and send funds to another location, the check is fraudulent.

- If you want to contact a company to ensure is legitimate, do not use the phone numbers or contact information on the letter you received; it is most usually false contact information.

- If you are contacted and asked to send money to help a relative who is unable to contact you, check it out with other relatives before sending the money.

If you suspect you've been the victim of a scam or feel uneasy about an offer, officials ask that you contact Broome County Sheriff’s Office at (607)778-1911.