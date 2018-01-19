Goldfish Racing Event to Fundraise for Local Toys for Tots

Southern Tier Harley-Davidson in Binghamton will be hosting a Goldfish Racing event next Saturday, January 27, to raise money for the local Toys for Tots.

"We are raising money for our Binghamton H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group), they are very active here in the dealership," said Carrie Graham, Southern Tier Harley-Davidson Marketing Coordinator. One of the group's biggest charity events is their Christmas for Kids Fundraiser where they use the money collected to purchase gifts to donate to Toys for Tots.

The races will begin at 11:00 a.m. but Graham encourages those who wish to participate to arrive early in order to pick out their fish. It will cost $5 to enter the event and shes hopes they can raise a few hundred dollars for charity.

Creature Comforts, a Binghamton-based pet store donated 30 fish for the event as well as all the tank, food, and maintenance items to keep the fish healthy.

"We'll put these two goldfish in these track that we're making and you coerce them down the track with either a squirt gun or by blowing air in front of them," said Graham.

The person who picks the winning fish will receive a gift card to the Southern Tier Harley-Davidson store.