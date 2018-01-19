Chenango County Man Charged with Sexual Abuse

David G. Shaffer 55 of Pharsalia was arrested by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office for Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree a Class D Felony. Forcible touching and Endangering the Welfare of a child both class A Misdemeanors.

Shaffer was arraigned in the Village of Smyrna Court and will appear at a later date.

Charges: Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree, Forcible touching and Endangering the Welfare of a child. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a child less than 13 years of age having been touched in a sexual manner by Shaffer who was over 21 years of age. The sexual act took place at a private residence in Pharsalia.

All crimes described in this press release are allegations, and suspects named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.