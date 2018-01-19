One Dead After Car Accident on I-81 South

The Broome County Sheriff’s responded to motor vehicle accident just off Interstate 81 southbound in the Town of Kirkwood on Thursday.

Deputy Greenman located a 2015 Toyota minivan nose-down in a ditch against a concrete sluice pipe between the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic. The operator, later identified as 56-year-old Gasparo Mendicino, of Moscow, PA was unconscious and did appear to be suffering from a medical emergency.

Greenman immediately attempted life-saving measures including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and cardiac defibrillator with an automated external defibrillator, all to no avail. Mendicino was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Wilson Memorial Hospital. Arrangements were made through the Pennsylvania State Police and the Moscow Borough Police Department to make notification to Mendicino’s next-of-kin in Moscow, PA.

The investigation showed that the minivan left the southbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 81 and traveled through the snow-covered median before coming to rest in the ditch described above. The vehicle did not strike any other vehicles nor cause any property damage.

Traffic on all roadways and interstates in the area was unaffected.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the New York State Police, the Kirkwood Fire Department, Superior Ambulance and the New York State Department of Transportation.

Mr. Mendicino’s cause of death had not yet been determined at the time.