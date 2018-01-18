Health Officials Offer Carbon Monoxide Safety Tips

The Broome County Health Department is offering safety tips to residents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials said every year nearly 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, any exposure to it can cause loss of consciousness and even death. According to health officials, the common symptoms include a headache, dizziness, nausea, weakness, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

Safety Tips:

Make sure there is a properly placed CO detector and batteries are working and test once a month.

Have all furnaces/boilers, water heaters, wood and coal stoves/fireplaces, and gas clothes dryers inspected by a professional annually.

Do not use ovens or stoves to heat your home.

Do not use unvented gas or kerosene space heaters in enclosed spaces. Keep doors open to the rest of the house to help promote proper ventilation.

Do not allow any fuel-powered engines, such as generators, vehicles, lawn mowers, or motorcycles to idle inside the home, or in an enclosed garage, or porch.

Do not use charcoal or gas grills inside or operate outdoors near windows or doors where CO fumes could seep in.

Health Officials said in in New York State, Amanda's Law requires carbon monoxide detectors to be installed in all existing and new homes, rentals that have any fuel-burning appliances, systems, or attached garages.

If you have any questions about Carbon Monoxide or detectors you can call Healthy Neighborhoods Program at (607) 778-2847.