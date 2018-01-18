Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare to Fill 49 Jobs in Broome County

Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare officials say they are hiring 49 full-time positions to work at the new Drug Treatment Center in the Town of Dickinson. The substance abuse recovery organization held an information center for perspective employees at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator on Thursday night

"This is one of the steps of implementing the plan," said Kathleen Gaffney-Babb, Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare Vice President. "Recruiting the personnel is the key to doing well."

.@SyrBehavHealth hosting a job information session tonight. They plan to hire around 50 local people to work at the new Drug Treatment Center in #Dickinson. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/udf40nMBYT — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) January 18, 2018

Nearly 100 people packed the meeting room to hear from current Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare employees, submit their resumes, and have their questions answered.

Our employees are the people that we invest the most in - in addition to the people that we serve - it's very important that we hire and recruit people that are passionate about the work that we do. — Kathleen Gaffney-Babb, Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare Executive Vice President

Open positions include nursing, counseling, administrative admissions, and maintenance as well as Doctors, Services Directors, Clinical Directors, Nurse Practitioners, Physicians Assistants, Counselors, RN's, LPN's, Receptionists, and Property Maintenance Workers. Gaffney-Babb says Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare is putting an emphasis on hiring qualified local residents to work and serve the other people from Broome County and the surrounding areas.

"We want to recruit people from Binghamton and the surrounding counties, so there is an emphasis to make sure that we are serving with the community both as workforce development and as a way to serve the population of people that we will serve," said Gaffney-Babb.

Many of those in attendance on Thursday say a personal experience with opioids or the drug epidemic in the area was a factor in applying to Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare.

"We don't want another parent to suffer, the way that we've been suffering," said Shelley Levchak, Kirkwood Resident. Her and her husband, lost their only son, CJ two years ago at the age of 26, she says his heroin was laced with Fentanyl. Working at a facility like the Broome County Drug Treatment Center will provide Levchak with the opportunity to save the life of someone else's child.

"It would mean the world to me because no one should go through this, it's a pain that you don't ever get over," said Levchak. "If this place could save just one life, if this place could save just one set of parents from not having to go through the pain that we go through daily then it'll be well worth it."

Rose Galia, a social work student at Keuka College says seeing some of her friends battle with opioid addiction is also motivating her to work at the new treatment facility.

"I've had a few friends fall into the trap and I was there for them and I helped them with some resources," said Galia. "That made me feel really good just to watch them go from a complete mess to functioning again without needing any medication."

Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare will be at the Broome-Tioga Workforce job fair on Thursday, January 25 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Broome County Library. Those who wish to apply for open positions can do so at that event or online here.

By April 1, Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare expects to be open at the former Broome Developmental Center and be providing inpatient withdrawal and stabilization services.