Bearcats ready for tough test in Stony Brook

The Binghamton University Bearcats are coming off their first win over Albany since 2010, after Monday's 79-66 win. Now, BU heads back out on the road to take on Stony Brook. The Bearcats haven't beaten the Seawolves in Stony Brook since 2009, but if they can put an end to a win streak against Albany, why not do the same in Stony Brook?

Tommy Dempsey knows that his team has its hands full against the Seawolves.

"They're probably the most aggressive team defensively in the league," Dempsey said. "They deny. They're one of the teams that makes it very hard for you to run your offense. They try to force a lot of turnovers. A very athletic team, tough place to play. [Monday's win] is nice, it tastes good, but we'll have our hands full for sure on Thursday night. We'll have to be great to go out there and win on the road."

Tip off tonight in Stony Brook at 7:00.