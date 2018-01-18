Lesko Financial: Advice for Tax Filing Season

Bryanna: Tax filing season is here, and the IRS is warning about scams. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some advice.

Greg: The IRS said taxpayers can begin filing 2017 returns on January 29-- both online and by mail.the agency is expected to process 155 million individual returns this year, and is warning that tax identity theft is growing. One fraud involves scammers creating false W2’s to get your refund before you do. Fraudsters have even gone as far as learning the names of very young children and creating fake W2’s in their names to get refunds. Be very protective of your family’s personal information especially online.

Bryanna: Are there any new or unique scams causing concern?

Greg: One that’s growing is targeting payroll departments and human resource directors at companies in order to obtain employees’ tax and financial information. Small and medium businesses are especially at risk. The fraudster poses as an insider or out-sourced manager and sends an email that may look real, seeking employee names and tax info. Anyone receiving such a request needs to verify its legitimacy before handing information over.

Bryanna: What about scams targeting individuals?

Greg: Yes especially emails claiming to be from the IRS. The subject line might read something like: “your refund is ready.” but if the recipient opens or clicks on an attachment, it can install malware or phishing software to get at personal information and contacts. The IRS warns that it does not correspond with taxpayers through email, text or social media, but always through the U.S. mail. So, be diligent, guard your personal information, and take cyber-security seriously this tax season.