Birth Defects Are Prevalent, But Many Preventable

One in every 33 babies in the United States are born with birth defects. Many of those cases are preventable. This month, health officials are raising awareness of what can be done to limit the chances of a birth defect.

Mark Roth from MotherToBaby New York says defects can be caused by a wide range of exposures during pregnancy including alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, and some prescription medications.

"50% of pregnancies are unplanned. A lot of women don't confirm their pregnancy until the 5th week. And there can be a lot of exposures in that time frame that could raise concern," says Roth.

That's where the state-wide nonprofit steps in. They are available by phone to answer any questions expectant mothers may have about anything they were exposed to during pregnancy. They can be reached at 1-866-626-6847.

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network also says women should be addressing health issues all along, so that in the case of a pregnancy they are already a step ahead.

"Women need to maintain good weight control because obesity is a major factor that also results problems both during pregnancy and for the infant," says Sharon Chesna, Executive Director of Mothers & Babies, "So just maintaining an awareness of their own health conditions whatever those conditions might be."

Dr. Chris Ryan from the Broome County Health Department says mothers should also be getting flu vaccinations for themselves if they have young children. The flu vaccine doesn't work on babies under 6 months, so to protect them, everyone around them should get vaccinated.