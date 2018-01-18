Credit Union Robbed In Lansing

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon responded to 99 Sheraton Drive the Cornell Federal Credit Union in the Village of Lansing regarding a robbery

Deputies arrived on scene and obtained a description of the incident from employees and other witnesses in the credit union at the time.

The suspect entered the credit union approached employees, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the credit union with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen running in a northeasterly direction on Sheraton Drive.



The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black in color face mask, khaki or tan pants and dark shoes.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office at 607-257-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 607-266-5420 or the Tompkins County Communications Center at 607 272-2444.